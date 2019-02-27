Full Year 2018 Beiersdorf AG Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 27, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 27, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Dessi Temperley

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - CFO & Member of Executive Board

* Jens GeiÃler

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR & Corporate Treasurer

* Stefan De Loecker

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Alain-Sebastian Oberhuber

MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - Head of Equity Research Switzerland & MD

* Celine A.H. Pannuti

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of European Food, Home & Personal Care and Tobacco and Senior Analyst

* Eva Quiroga-Thiele

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* JÃ¶rg Philipp Frey

Warburg Research GmbH - Senior Analyst

* Karel Zoete

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Pieter Willem Vorster

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG,