Q1 2020 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Blonder Tongue First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the conference over to your host, Edward Grauch. You may begin.



Edward Rowland Grauch - Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. - President & CEO



Great. Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Blonder Tongue's First Quarter 2020 Financial Reporting Conference Call, and thank you, again, for joining us this morning.



Before we begin our presentation, I'd like to remind all callers that my statements and those made by other Blonder Tongue representatives speaking today will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the management's view of our prospects, financial performance, technology development and evolving trends in the marketplace. As you know, the future is impossible to predict, and so I caution you that actual results may differ from those that may be projected in our comments this morning. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from the information