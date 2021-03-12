Mar 12, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Ted Grauch. Sir, the floor is yours.
Edward Rowland Grauch - Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. - President & CEO
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us and participating in our 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Call. I'm Ted Grauch, the Chief Executive Officer and President of the company. As we give our remarks this morning, we will be discussing certain subjects that will contain forward-looking statements, including management's view of our prospects and evolving trends in the market.
As you know, the future is all but impossible to predict and so I caution you that actual results may differ materially from those that may be projected in our comments. We would ask you to refer to our prior SEC filings including our Form 10-K for 2019 and are filed in Q forms for the first, second and third quarters of 2020 for
Q4 2020 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 12, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...