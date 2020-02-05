Feb 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of BNP Paribas 2019 Full Year Results. For your information, this conference call is being recorded. Supporting slides are available on BNP Paribas IR website, invest.bnpparibas.com.
(Operator Instructions)
I would like now to hand the call over to Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Group Chief Executive Officer. Sir, please go ahead.
Jean-Laurent Bonnafe - BNP Paribas SA - CEO & Director
Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to BNP Paribas 2019 Results Presentation. Today's presentation will cover the first 3 chapters of the slides presentation, group results, division results and 2020 objectives.
First, I will take you through the summary of our group results. Lars Machenil will comment on the results by division, and then I'll update you on our 2020 objectives. As usual, at the end, we'll be pleased to take your questions.
So we start with Slide 3. Looking at our 2019 key messages, BNP Paribas delivered a very good overall
Q4 2019 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...