Q2 2021 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of BNP Paribas Second Quarter 2021 Results. For your information, this conference call is being recorded. Supporting slides are available on BNP Paribas IR website, invest.bnpparibas.com. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to Mr. Lars Machenil, Group Chief Financial Officer. Sir, please go ahead.



Lars Machenil - BNP Paribas SA - Group CFO



Thank you, operator. Fine ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, morning or evening depending on where you are. But independent of where you are, you must have seen a very good Q2 results. And in the usual way, I'll take you through the first 2 chapters of the results presentation before handing it over to you for Q&A.



So in the second quarter 2021, we have seen a progressive easing of restriction, combined with adaptive responses to the public health situation that continue to be more accommodating towards the economy. As a result, business activity moved solidly back on track, albeit with a differentiated momentum from one