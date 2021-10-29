Q3 2021 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, fine ladies, gentlemen. Trust you are doing well, and hello from Paris, and welcome to BNP Paribas third quarter 2021 Results Presentation.



In usual way, I'll take you through the first 2 chapters of the results presentation in a kind of synthetic way, and this before handing it over to you for Q&A. So if you look at this third quarter, BNP Paribas demonstrated yet again the strength of its distinctive model. BNP Paribas performed well above 2019 levels and business activity continued to evolve very positively. The group's performance in the first 9 months of this year confirmed not only the