Q1 2022 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I suppose you are doing well, and welcome to the presentation of BNP Paribas First Quarter 2022 Results. Today, Lars and I will present to you the quarterly results, restating the growth component of our 2025 strategic plan and followed by the presentation of the last 2 pillars of our Growth, Technology and Sustainability '25 plan. As usual, at the end of the presentation, we'll be pleased to take your question.



So now I will jump to the results presentation, starting on Slide 3. BNP Paribas is on a solid trajectory in '22,