Ford Motor Co Fireside Chat Hosted By BNP Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

James Albert Picariello - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Research Analyst



(technical difficulty)



This is a company that's clearly trying to take the lead in electrification, is one of the first movers, in my view, to really lead the organizational and cultural revolution that's likely required among all legacy OEMs.



Ford is -- you're certainly not shying away from that. As of next year, completely resegmenting its financials, breaking out its ICE, EV and commercial-facing Ford Pro businesses. There's an enormous cost savings opportunity for Ford Blue over the coming years, which we'll cover at length. And also major changes on the horizon in the company's go-to-market strategy and recurring revenue stream opportunities through software.



So we have all those pieces of the puzzle to cover as well as Ford's strong second quarter earnings from last night, a very strong print and reaffirm guidance, which we'll get into to kick things off here.



So John, Kumar, thank you guys for the time. This is much appreciated. And you guys might be on mute. John, I think you're