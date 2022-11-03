Q3 2022 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Lars Machenil - BNP Paribas SA - Group CFO



Good afternoon, fine ladies and gentlemen. I trust you're doing well, and welcome to BNP Paribas' Third Quarter 2022 Results Presentation. Proved in the presentation, the progress on our planned GTS 2025 and its efficiency stands out. You will see the plan at work through the solid third quarter results with the bottom line up 10%, accompanied by jaws at the group level as well as divisions. Moreover, you will see many examples of growth levers, technology rolling out and sustainability stepping up, GTS.



On growth, in particular, you will see our unique position, BNP Paribas' unique position in accelerating our organic growth via bolt-on acquisitions, enhancing the profitability even further. In the usual way, I'll take you through the first chapters of the results presentation and then hand it over to you for Q&A.



So moving on to this core presentation. Let's focus on the key messages first, Slide 3. Indeed, the group results were strong, combining revenue growth, positive jaws and a prudent risk management. These performances illustrate