Q2 2023 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Jul 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of BNP Paribas Second Quarter 2023 Results.



Lars Machenil - BNP Paribas SA - Group CFO



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. I trust you are doing well, and welcome to BNP Paribas second quarter results. Today, I'm thrilled to share with you the very solid results as a further illustration of the strength of BNP Paribas unique model. Indeed, the second quarter results show BNP Paribas' ability to deliver above-average growth in very different environments, supported by businesses and leading platforms. And always, with the same obsession, serving clients, partners and the economy throughout the cycle, being pertinent, disciplined, long-term and ambitious.



It resulted in a significant organic