Full Year 2023 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the BNP Paribas 2023 full year results with Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Chief Executive Officer; Lars Machenil, Chief Financial Officer; and Yann Gerardin, Chief Financial -- Chief Operating Officer, Corporate and Institutional Banking.



For your information, this conference call is being recorded. Supporting slides are available on BNP Paribas IR website at invest.bnpparibas.com. (Operator Instructions)



I would like now to hand the call over to Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Group Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Jean-Laurent Bonnafe - BNP Paribas SA - CEO & Director



Thank you. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm pleased to welcome you alongside Lars and Yann for the presentation of our 2023 results. We'll be pleased to take your questions at the end of the presentation.



So we are halfway through our GTS '25 plan. We would like to share with you through 5 key messages what I take away from our '23 results, our '25 outlook, our model,