Q4 2019 Brenntag AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Christian Kohlpaintner - Brenntag AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the results call for the full year 2019 of Brenntag AG. I'm very pleased to kick off this call today. My name is Christian Kohlpaintner, and I'm the CEO of the group since January 1. I'm here with our CFO, Georg Muller and together, we will walk you through the presentation. Georg will present a review of the financial results for the full year 2019. And afterwards, I will talk about the outlook and provide insights on our current work and future initiatives.



But first, I would like to take the opportunity to introduce myself. I'm a chemist by education, and I've spent most of my career in leading and well-regarded chemical