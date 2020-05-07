Q1 2020 Brenntag AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Christian Kohlpaintner - Brenntag AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the results call for the first quarter 2020 of Brenntag AG. I am Christian Kohlpaintner, and I'm here together with our CFO, Georg MÃ¼ller. Today, we will walk you through the details of our business development in the past quarter during these extraordinary times. I will start with the highlights, and Georg will provide details on the financials for the first quarter reporting period. Afterwards, I will talk about the progress we have made in our holistic diagnosis.



Now I'll provide an overview of the business development in the first quarter. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all facing very special and unique circumstances both in our private and