Q1 2021 Brenntag SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 2021 Results Call of Brenntag SE. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Brenntag's CEO, Mr. Christian Kohlpaintner. Please go ahead.
Christian Kohlpaintner - Brenntag SE - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Yes. Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call on the first quarter 2021 results of Brenntag SE. My name is Christian Kohlpaintner, and I'm here together with our CFO, Georg MÃ¼ller. Together, we will walk you through our business development in the first months of this year.
I would like to start with the highlights, and Georg will provide further details on the financials as always. Afterwards, Georg and I are available for your questions after our presentation.
Ladies and gentlemen, Brenntag started very well into 2021 and achieved very strong results in the first quarter. The group generated an operating gross profit of EUR 764.5 million, which is, on a
|And much more...