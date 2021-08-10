Q2 2021 Brenntag SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q2 2021 results call of Brenntag SE. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Mr. Thomas Altmann, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Thomas Altmann - Brenntag SE - SVP Corporate Investor Relations
Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Brenntag SE, I would like to welcome you to the earnings call for the second quarter of 2021. On the call with me today are Dr. Christian Kohlpaintner, our CEO; and Georg MÃ¼ller, our CFO, who will take you through today's presentation. After the presentation, we are open for your questions.
All relevant documents have been published this morning on our website at brenntag.com under the section, Investor Relations. In the same area, you will find the playback of this conference call later today.
In this context, I would like to highlight that with this quarter, we will be providing a quarterly Excel fact sheet with key financial figures for better
