Q2 2022 Brenntag SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q2 2022 Results Call of Brenntag SE. As our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Thomas Altmann, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Thomas Altmann - Brenntag SE - SVP of IR



Thank you, Lucas. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Brenntag SE, I would like to welcome you to the earnings call for the second quarter of 2022. On the call with me today are Dr. Christian Kohlpaintner, our CEO; and Dr. Kristin Neumann, our CFO. As usual, after the presentation, we are open for your questions. All relevant documents from Q2 2022 have been published this morning on our website at brenntag.com under the section Investor Relations. In the same area, you will find the playback of this conference call later today. Before we begin, allow me to point you to our safe harbor statement, which you will find at the end of the slide deck. Having said this, I will now hand over to our CEO, Dr. Christian Kohlpaintner. Christian, the floor is yours.



