Q3 2022 Brenntag SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q3 2022 Results Call of Brenntag SE.



Thomas Altmann - Brenntag SE - SVP of IR



Thank you, Anika. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Brenntag SE, I would like to welcome you to the earnings call for the third quarter of 2022.



On the call with me today are Dr. Christian Kohlpaintner, our CEO; and Dr. Kristin Neumann, our CFO. As usual, after the presentation, we are open for your questions.



Before we begin, allow me to point you to our safe harbor statement, which you will find at the end of the slide deck. I would like to highlight that in today's call, we will focus only on our Q3 financial performance. All