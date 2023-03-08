Full Year 2022 Brenntag SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Altmann - Brenntag SE - SVP of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Brenntag, I would like to welcome you to the earnings call for our full year 2022. On the call with me today are our CEO, Dr. Christian Kohlpaintner, and our CFO, Dr. Kristin Neumann. They will walk you through today's presentation and afterwards, answer your questions in the Q&A session.



All relevant documents have been published this morning on our website and can be found at brenntag.com in the Investor Relations section. In the same area, you will also find the recording of this call later today.



Before we begin, allow me to point you to our safe harbor statement, which you will find at the end of the slide deck.



With that, let me now hand over to our CEO, Dr. Christian Kohlpaintner. Christian, over to you.



Christian Kohlpaintner - Brenntag SE - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you, Thomas, and good afternoon also from my side, and thanks for joining us today. I will walk you through the highlights of the year 2022