Q4 2021 Banxa Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Domenic Carosa - Banxa Holdings, Inc. - Founder and Chairman



Hi, welcome. My name's Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman of Banxa. What I'd like to do today is to present the other speakers. Holger Arians, our CEO; and Shyam Deo, our Group CFO, who will be presenting with me today.



What I'd like to do is just give those investors who are new to Banxa, who haven't heard the story, just a couple of minutes overview in regards to what we do as an organization, and then Shyam will talk about the financials, and Holger will give us a business update.



So, in terms of our -- our vision is really about democratizing finance by providing equal access to financial opportunities to every part of the world and how we do that as an organization is that we onboard the masses by providing both payment and compliant infrastructure to global digital asset platforms. And I'll talk more about what that means in a moment.



So in terms of a quick snapshot on the company, we're actually the world's first stock exchange listed FinTech, payments service provider Regtech company specifically for the