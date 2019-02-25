Half Year 2019 Boral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Michael Kane - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. We appreciate Macquarie hosting us in their Sydney office. Today, we've made 3 announcements: we've announced our results for the half year to December 2018; we've announced progress towards a potential growth strategy, the USG Boral; and we've announced changes to our senior leadership team. I'd like to cover all 3 topics starting with the results.



As our usual format, I'll provide an overview of group individual performance and comment on outlook, and Ros will present the financials in between. I'll then talk through the progress we are making in relation to USG Boral and finish