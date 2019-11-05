Boral Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Kathryn J. Fagg - Boral Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Kathryn Fagg, and I am the Chairman of the Boral Board of Directors, and I'll be chairing today's meeting. There is a quorum present, and I now formally declare the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Boral shareholders open.



It is my pleasure to welcome all shareholders and visitors. Thank you for your attendance and ongoing support of Boral. The meeting is being webcast, so I also welcome shareholders and others listening through the webcast. I note that the minutes of the previous AGM were approved by the Board and signed by the Chairman of that meeting, and copies are available on the registration desk should any shareholder wish to see them.



At Boral, safety is viewed as our highest priority, and so I would like to provide you with some important information regarding the safety procedures we all need to follow in the unlikely event of an emergency. Should there be an emergency situation, you will hear 2 tones. The first tone is the alert tone and you should remain seated and await