Thank you. Good morning, this is Mike Kane. And as we promised late yesterday, we're going to take you through what we know at this point in terms of our investigation. I will take you through the ASX announcement because it has the complete limits of what we know in the current investigation, which is still incomplete. We advise that we've identified certain financial irregularities in the North American Windows business, involving misreporting, including in relation to inventory levels and raw material and labor costs at our Windows plants in the U.S.



With oversight by the Board and senior management, a privileged and confidential investigation is