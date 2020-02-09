Boral Ltd FY2020 Guidance Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael Kane - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining our call. Today, we've made 3 major announcements. The first related to our Windows business in North America; the second is a market update; and third, my retirement from Boral.



If I can take you through the first release, Boral's North American Windows business. You may recall that on December 5, we told the market that we had uncovered financial irregularity in our Windows business. At the time, we undertook to update you as soon as we have the findings of the investigation that we commissioned. The forensic investigation by lawyers and accountants has now been substantially completed, and it has been determined that finance personnel within the Windows business manipulated accounts and financial statements, primarily to artificially inflate