Half Year 2020 Boral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Michael Kane - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate Morgan Stanley hosting us in their Sydney office.



Today's results announcement follows our February 10 ASX releases, which included a high-level announcement of our half year results and updated guidance for our financial year 2020. Today serves to provide greater detail and explanation around the numbers and an update on our current priorities. As is our usual format, I'll cover most of the presentation, but I will hand over to Ros Ng, our Group President, Ventures and CFO, who will present the financials in the middle section of the presentation. Joining me and Ros today are Wayne Manners, President and CEO of Boral Australia; and David Mariner, President and CEO of Boral North America, both of whom will be available to respond to questions at the end of the presentation.



Looking at the financials. We have split out continuing operations from our total operations, as we typically do, with Midland Brick moving into discontinued operations for both periods and U.S. Block and