May 15, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, we announced the completion of several new debt facilities and provided an update on the impacts of COVID-19 on Boral. We use this call to talk through the slide deck that accompanied our ASX release, which is also available on our website. I am in Florida, joining me in Sydney is Ros Ng, who will outline our new debt facility and discuss Boral's liquidity positions at the appropriate slide.



Let me start on Slide 3. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought many industries to a standstill. For Boral, in most parts, we've been permitted and encouraged to continue to operate as an essential business, but we have clearly been impacted. The safety of our people, customers and the community has remained our #1 priority. We've only continued to operate where it is