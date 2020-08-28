Full Year 2020 Boral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2020 / 12:45AM GMT

Zlatko Todorcevski - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As you know, I joined Boral on 1st of July, and I'm really pleased to be here delivering my first Boral results. Today, I'll provide a brief overview of the result and then Ros Ng, Boral's Group President, Ventures and CFO, will take you through the detail of the results. I'll then share my first impressions of the company and provide an update on the portfolio review and current trading conditions. At the end, we'll open up to Q&A. To help with Q&A, we have Wayne Manners, President and CEO of Boral Australia; Darren Schulz, acting President and CEO of Boral North America; and FrÃ©dÃ©ric de Rougemont, Chief Executive of USG Boral.



Safety remains our first priority. I know safety has been an important focus for Boral, and I'm equally as passionate and committed to a culture of Zero Harm. In FY 2020, Boral's recordable injury frequency rate was steady compared with FY '19; however, we did see a slight increase in our lost time injury frequency with contractor injury numbers