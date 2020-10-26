Boral Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Kathryn Fagg -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting. My name is Kathryn Fagg. I'm the Chairman of the Boral Board of Directors, and I will be chairing today's meeting. I confirm there is a quorum present, and I declare the meeting open.



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands from which we're joining this meeting today. We recognize and respect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their unique position in Australian culture and history and pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



Today's proceedings, like so much of what we've all experienced this year, are unique. It is the first time Boral has held a virtual AGM. We're doing so in the interest of the health and safety of our shareholders and our people. While it is disappointing that we're not together physically, every effort has been made to enable shareholders to participate in the meeting online. You will be able to watch in real time, submit questions and cast your votes. I'll explain more on that a little later.



On behalf of the Board, I