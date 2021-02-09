Half Year 2021 Boral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Zlatko Todorcevski - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, I'll provide a brief overview of Boral's half year result to 31 December 2020, and then Tino La Spina, Boral's Chief Finance and Strategy Officer, will take you through some of the detail of the result and the group's financial framework. I'll then provide a portfolio and strategy update and our view of trading conditions for the second half. And at the end, we'll open up for Q&A. To support Q&A, we also have our divisional presidents available.



We've been making solid progress to reset Boral's portfolio so that we can sustainably deliver better results and build a stronger business. In October, we completed a comprehensive portfolio review, and we announced the sale of our 50% interest in USG Boral, which is expected to close this financial year. Soon after, we also announced the sale of the U.S. Meridian Brick joint venture, which is also expected to complete this financial year.



The portfolio review confirmed we have strong positions in Australia and North