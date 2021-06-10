Jun 10, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Thank you, Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us. I'm Zlatko Todorcevski, the CEO and Managing Director of Boral. And joining me today is Tino La Spina, Boral's Chief Finance and Strategy Officer.



Our comments today will be limited to information disclosed in our target statement. As you know, earlier today, we published Boral's target statement for shareholders in response to the takeover offer by Seven Group Holdings. The target statement can be accessed via the homepage of Boral's corporate website.



The Target statement sets out the reasons why Boral's independent Board Committee has recommended shareholders reject the offer and take no action. These reasons are set out in detail in Section 2 on Pages 5 to 13 of the target statement. The