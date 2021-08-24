Full Year 2021 Boral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Zlatko Todorcevski - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Ari, and good morning, and thank you for joining us.



I'm talking to you from the Southern Highlands of New South Wales today, which is Bowral land. We'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands from which we're all joining this meeting today. We recognize and respect all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their unique position in Australian culture and history. And we pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



Today, I'll provide a brief overview of Boral's full year results for 30 June 2021. And then Tino La Spina, Boral's Chief Finance and Strategy Officer, will take you through some of the