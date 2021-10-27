Boral Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Ryan Kerry Stokes - Boral Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is Ryan Stokes. I'm the Chairman of the Boral Board of Directors and will chair today's meeting. I confirm there is a quorum present, and I declare the meeting open.



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands in which we are joining this meeting today. We recognize and respect the Torres Strait Islander Peoples and their unique position in Australian culture and history and pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging.



As was the case last year, you, our shareholders, have been invited to participate in the AGM online. We believe this is in the best interest of everyone's health and safety. While it is disappointing that we're not together physically, every effort has been made to enable shareholders to participate in a meeting online. You'll be able to participate in real time, submit questions and cast your votes. I'll explain more on that a little later.



On behalf of the Board, I welcome you, our shareholders, proxy