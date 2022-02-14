Half Year 2022 Boral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Zlatko Todorcevski - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm talking to you from our office in North Sydney today. I'm here on Camargo land, and I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands from which we're all joining this meeting today. We recognize and respect all our original and Torre Strait Islander Peoples and a unique position in Australian culture and history and pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



Today, I'll provide a brief overview of Boral's half-year results to 31st of December 2021 and our progress on strategic priorities during the half. Tino La Spina, Boral's Chief Finance and Strategy Officer, will take you through some of the detail of the result and the group's financial framework. I'll then provide an update on our strategic priorities for the second half and our expectations for FY '22. At the end, we'll open up to Q&A.



The slides I'll refer to are on our website and on the ASX platform. So as we refer to particular slides, I'll let you know which page we're on. Turning first