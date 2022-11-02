Boral Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Ryan Kerry Stokes - Boral Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting. My name is Ryan Stokes. I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors and will chair today's meeting. I confirm there is a quorum present, and I declare the meeting open. On behalf of the Board, I welcome our shareholders, proxy holders and guests. It's great to see you all in person. The meeting is also being webcast, so I welcome shareholders and others listening online.



We're holding today's AGM in The Concourse at Chatswood, New South Wales. We acknowledge the traditional owners of the land in which we are joining this meeting today, the Cammeraygal people. We recognize and respect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their unique position in Australian culture, history and pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging.



Safety is the highest priority of Boral. So I want to -- we'd like to provide you with some important information regarding the safety procedures we all need to follow in the unlikely event of an emergency. Should