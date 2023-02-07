Half Year 2023 Boral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Vikas Bansal - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Vik Bansal here. Thanks for joining the call today. I'm joined by Jared Gashel, our acting CFO, who will co-present with me today. Also in the room is Belinda Shaw, our newly appointed CFO, who I'm sure you will all have a chance to meet over the coming weeks and months. Welcome to Boral, Belinda. I'm pleased to be handing down Boral's first half FY '23 results today, as its ninth CEO, in a history spanning 76 years.



Before running through the presentation, I encourage participants to refer to our ASX release and 4D financial statement for further commentary on the results. I will also take statements on the Slide 2 of this pack as read.



If I can ask you to please move to Slide 3. We will aim to work