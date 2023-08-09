Full Year 2023 Boral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Boral Limited FY '23 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Vik Bansal, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Vikas Bansal - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Vik Bansal here. Thanks for joining the call today. I'm joined by Belinda Shaw, our CFO, who will co-present with me; and Luke Thrum, our Head of Investor Relations.



I'm pleased to be presenting Boral's FY '23 results today as its ninth CEO in our history spanning 77 years. Before running through the presentation, I will encourage participants to refer to our ASX release, annual report with 40 financial statements, which was also released this morning. I will also take a disclaimer on Slide 2 of this pack as read.



If I can ask you to please move to Slide 3. We will aim to work through the presentation as quickly as we can to allow time for as many questions as possible. In terms of the agenda, I'll run through