Boral Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Ryan Kerry Stokes - Boral Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting. My name is Ryan Stokes. I'm the Chairman of Boral, Board of Directors and will chair today's meeting. I confirm there is a quorum present, and I declare the meeting open.



On behalf of the Board, I welcome our shareholders, proxy holders and guests. The meeting is being webcast, so I also welcome shareholders and others joining online and via the phone. We are holding today's AGM at the Sheraton Grand in Sydney, New South Wales, and virtually through Link Market Services online platform.



We acknowledge that this meeting is held with the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We recognize and respect the aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Peoples and pay our respect to their elders.



Safety is viewed as the highest priority at Boral, and so I'll provide you with some important information regarding the safety procedures that we all need to follow in the unlikely event of an emergency. Should there be an emergency situation, you will hear 2 tones.