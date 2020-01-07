Jan 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Stephen C. Harris - Bodycote plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, folks. Stephen Harris here. I'm with Dominique Yates, of course, the CFO.



Dominique Robert de Lisle Yates - Bodycote plc - CFO & Executive Director



Morning.



Stephen C. Harris - Bodycote plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



I will be just taking you through a bit of an overview of this Ellison acquisition and answer any easy questions. If you ask any difficult questions, of course, Dominique will pick those up as usual.



So if we just start off. The Ellison Group is a business that we have long admired, actually, we've been in contact with them for many years, trying to acquire the business. And it has never been for sale up until very recently. And fortunately and