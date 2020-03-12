Full Year 2019 Bodycote PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephen C. Harris - Bodycote plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the full year results presentation. I'm Stephen Harris, the Group Chief Executive. And with me here today is Dominique Yates, our Chief Financial Officer.



I think it's fair to say that as we got up this morning, there's no doubt that we live in highly unusual times. So what we're going to do in our presentation today is that we're going to focus on 2019 and the results that are contained there, and the actions that we've been taking to achieve those results. We're then going to take a look forward in -- through the immediate unpredictable stuff that we've got in front of us to more of a medium-term outlook. And at the end of it, then, of course, we'll take questions and answers. So if I just move to the agenda itself, I'll give you some highlights here and a quick intro into the business review, hand over to Dominique, and then come back and finish off the business review and summarize 2019. And then we'll do this look forward into what we see into the future through this near-term