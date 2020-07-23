Half Year 2020 Bodycote PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Bodycote Conference Call. My name is Leona, and I will be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Stephen Harris. Thank you.



Stephen C. Harris - Bodycote plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. This is Stephen Harris. Welcome to the Bodycote 2020 Interim Results Presentation. I am here with our Chief Financial Officer, live and in person, Dominique Yates. And so without further ado, let's move forward.



Before we actually go into the financial results for the half, it would be remiss of me if we didn't, at least, mention a little bit about what's been happening in these extraordinary times of the pandemic. And my hat's off, actually, to our employees in the company who've done a sterling job of plotting our way through this situation.



We have actually -- have, of course, the employee health, safety and welfare at top of our agenda during this time. We've been actually putting in place very good steps of