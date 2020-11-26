Q3 2020 Bodycote PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Stephen Harris - Bodycote plc - Group Chief Executive



Thank you. Stephen Harris here. I have got Dominique Yates with me, at least virtually. And welcome to our socially distanced trading update. After nine months now we're really of course -- I'm actually becoming convinced that most of the people I talk to only exist from the waist up; I haven't seen anybody's legs for a long time. But we press on in these bizarre times.



Moving to the business of the day and the trading update -- so obviously the health of our employees is still our number one priority and we continue in the mode that we have been working in for some months here and dealing with the market conditions that we have been seeing.



Just to give you some key takeaways from the trading update that we published this morning -- firstly, so