Full Year 2020 Bodycote PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Stephen C. Harris - Bodycote plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our full year 2020 results. I'm here with Dominique Yates, at least virtually, who's going to help us -- take us through the highlights here and the progress that we've made in the year. If we look at what we're going to be covering, the agenda is on the slide now, Slide 3. We'll go through all these areas. The intention that we've got there is to give you some key takeaways, and we'll point them out as we go through, and we're going to try and expand on those as we make our way through the presentation.
So first takeaway I'd like to bring up is our commitment to sustainability. The -- this is something that I'm being
