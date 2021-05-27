Q1 2021 Bodycote PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Stephen C. Harris - Bodycote plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Dominique Yates and I will go through this, this morning. I'll just give you a light trip through the trading update in terms of looking at some of the sectors there and then we'll open up for questions and answers.



So if we just talk about each of the sectors in turn, I think the first one is automotive. And the question on most people's minds is probably, so what's the semiconductor shortage doing to the automotive world? And how is it going? How is it recovering? And I think our general answer to that is that the automotive business has recovered very strongly. The actual impact of the chip shortage, we don't really know. I mean in fact, if we haven't read about it in the newspapers, we probably wouldn't really know