Full Year 2021 Bodycote PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome to today's Bodycote 2021 Full Year Results Presentation. My name is Jordan, and I'll be coordinating your call today. I'm now going to hand over to Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive, to begin. Stephen, please go ahead.



Stephen C. Harris - Bodycote plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Jordan. Hello, everyone. If somebody would've told me even a month ago, this -- in this day and age, we would be witnessing what's going on in the world right now, I would have questioned their sanity. It brings to mind that song back in the 80s, live on TV, you can watch them die. Watching this tragedy unfold right before our eyes makes it deeply personal, and our hearts go out to everyone touched by it.



Let's move on to the business of the morning if we can. From a business perspective, just let me clarify, Bodycote has no direct exposure to Russia, Belarus or Ukraine. And at least some of our customers are likely to be impacted, and I will try to bring out those relative items as we go through the presentation this