Half Year 2022 Bodycote PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Stephen C. Harris - Bodycote plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody. This is Stephen Harris, Chief Executive of Bodycote. I am here this morning with Dominique Yates, our Chief Financial Officer. I hope everybody is doing well on this bright and sunny morning. And let's move into the meeting this morning.



So if we look at the agenda, I will give you a quick introduction and overview and then hand over to Dominique, who will take you through the financial review. And he'll then hand it back to me and I'll take you through the business on through to the outlook.



So moving straight into our key achievements in this first half. And I -- obviously, we're going to go through each of these points in