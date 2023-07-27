Half Year 2023 Bodycote PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 27, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Benjamin Philip Fidler

Bodycote plc - CFO & Director

* Stephen C. Harris

Bodycote plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Andrew Douglas

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Dominic Convey

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Harry Philips

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Rory Smith

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst

* Stephan Klepp

HSBC, Research Division - UK MidCap Equity Analyst



=====================

Stephen C. Harris - Bodycote plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Bodycote interim results presentation. I'm Stephen Harris, Chief Executive. And I'm here with Ben Fidler, our Chief Financial Officer. The order of play here this