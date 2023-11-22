Nov 22, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Bodycote Trading Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
I would now like to turn the call over to Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Stephen C. Harris - Bodycote plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. I'm sitting here with Ben Fidler.
Benjamin Philip Fidler - Bodycote plc - CFO & Director
Good morning.
Stephen C. Harris - Bodycote plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Ben, obviously, is our CFO. Right. If we just take a pause a second to start here. What I'd like to do is -- it's become a situation in Bodycote that if you close your eyes, you can almost hear the baby stomp of this business as we march forward with what had become monotonous regularity. It may not be everybody's idea of excitement in that respect, but Bodycote is developed a habit of flowing forward irrespective of
Q3 2023 Bodycote PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript
Nov 22, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...