Aug 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Pam, and I will be your conference operator today. I'd like to welcome everyone to The Green Organic Dutchman second-quarter 2021 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 12, 2021.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Shane Dungey, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Shane Dungey - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. - IR



Thank you, Pam. Good morning and thank you all for joining us for our Q2 conference call. Today we'll provide comments on our performance, as well as an update on our operations and how we're executing our plans. This call is being recorded, and the audio recording will be available on the company website at tgod.ca.



Joining me on the call this morning are Sean Bovingdon, Chief Executive Officer and Interim CFO, and Michel Gagne, Chief Operating Officer.



Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements are based on management's assumptions and