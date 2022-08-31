Aug 31, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Shane Dungey - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. - VP of IR



Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, and thank you, all, for joining us for our Q2 2022 conference call. Today, we'll provide comments on our performance as well as an update on our operations and how we're executing our plans. This call is being recorded, and the audio recording will be available on the company website at tgod.ca.



Joining me on the call this morning is Sean Bovingdon, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

