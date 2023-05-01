Q4 2022 BZAM Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Matt Milich - BZAM Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for our Q4 and full-year 2022 conference call. Today, we will provide comments on our performance as well as an update on our operations and outlook. This call is being recorded; and the audio recording will be available on the company website at bzam.com. Joining me on the call this morning is Sean Bovingdon, our Chief Financial Officer.



Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ