Q1 2023 BZAM Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Joel and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to BZAM Ltd.'s fourth-quarter full-year 2022 conference call. (Operator Instructions)



This call is being recorded on Monday, May 1, 2023 (sic - "May 31, 2023").



I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Milich, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Matt Milich - BZAM Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Joel. Good morning and thank you all for joining us for our Q1 2023 conference call. Joining me on the call this morning is Sean Bovingdon, our Chief Financial Officer. We had a busy start to the year, and there's plenty to talk about. But first, just wanted to note, this call is being recorded and the audio recording will be available on the company website at bzam.com.



Also, today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. I refer you to